Insider Selling: Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CEO Sells 14,960 Shares of Stock

Key Points Omada Health CEO Sean Duffy sold 14,960 shares on June 16 at an average price of $17.36, totaling about $259,706. After the sale, he still owned 411,861 shares.

on June 16 at an average price of $17.36, totaling about $259,706. After the sale, he still owned 411,861 shares. The stock was trading higher , opening at $17.64 and up 2.3% in the session, with a market cap of about $1.05 billion. Shares remain well below the 12-month high of $26.92 but above the 12-month low of $10.28.

, opening at $17.64 and up 2.3% in the session, with a market cap of about $1.05 billion. Shares remain well below the 12-month high of $26.92 but above the 12-month low of $10.28. Omada recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting a loss of $0.05 per share versus the expected $0.08 loss on revenue of $78.05 million. Analysts currently hold a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a target price of $22.91.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CEO Sean Duffy sold 14,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $259,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,906.96. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Omada Health Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:OMDA opened at $17.64 on Friday. Omada Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.33.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omada Health by 51.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the last quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,830,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omada Health by 464.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,723 shares of the company's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 48,313 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Omada Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omada Health by 173.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,069 shares of the company's stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 248,269 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omada Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Omada Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omada Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMDA

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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