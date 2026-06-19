Insider Selling: BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) SVP Sells 590 Shares of Stock

Key Points BeOne Medicines CEO John Oyler sold 3,693 shares on June 16 at an average price of $265.55, generating about $980,676. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on June 16 at an average price of $265.55, generating about $980,676. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. Oyler has also sold additional BeOne Medicines shares recently, including 1,949 shares on June 11 and 4,940 shares on June 8, indicating a series of insider sales over a short period.

Despite the insider selling, analysts remain constructive on the stock: BeOne Medicines has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $390, well above its recent trading level around $270.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $156,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Chan Henry Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Chan Henry Lee sold 428 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $110,265.64.

On Monday, June 8th, Chan Henry Lee sold 871 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $235,535.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total transaction of $103,159.04.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $103,447.88.

BeOne Medicines Trading Up 2.8%

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $270.15 on Friday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $239.25 and a 52-week high of $385.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.45.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BeOne Medicines by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the company's stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeOne Medicines by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in BeOne Medicines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 152,515 shares of the company's stock worth $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ONC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $405.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $364.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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