Insider Selling: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Director Sells $151,148.80 in Stock

Key Points Pagaya Technologies director Tami Rosen sold 9,944 shares on June 22 at an average price of $15.20, totaling about $151,148.80. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 20.94%, and it was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 22 at an average price of $15.20, totaling about $151,148.80. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 20.94%, and it was executed under a pre-arranged . Rosen has also sold shares recently on June 12 and April 17 , indicating a pattern of insider selling over the past few months. Those trades totaled roughly $92,202.63 and $147,160.80, respectively.

and , indicating a pattern of insider selling over the past few months. Those trades totaled roughly $92,202.63 and $147,160.80, respectively. Despite the insider sale, analyst sentiment remains positive on PGY, with a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50. Institutional ownership is also significant, with 57.14% of shares held by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) Director Tami Rosen sold 9,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,668.80. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tami Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Tami Rosen sold 5,681 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $92,202.63.

On Friday, April 17th, Tami Rosen sold 9,720 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $147,160.80.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 5.35. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($40.85) EPS for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 7.39%.The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 2,722.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,710 shares of the company's stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 294,878 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company's stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 961,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,245 shares of the company's stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 359,099 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,909 shares of the company's stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Texas Capital raised Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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