Insider Selling: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,000,000.10 in Stock

Key Points PLBY Group major shareholder Special Opportuniti Drawbridge sold 1,904,762 shares on June 18 for about $2.0 million at an average price of $1.05 per share, cutting its ownership by 91.48% .

major shareholder Special Opportuniti Drawbridge sold on June 18 for about at an average price of per share, cutting its ownership by . The stock was trading around $1.50 , near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company remains small with a $173.95 million market cap and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59 .

, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the company remains small with a market cap and a high debt-to-equity ratio of . PLBY recently reported EPS of -$0.03, missing analyst expectations, and the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” after recent downgrades and sell ratings from analysts.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) major shareholder Special Opportuniti Drawbridge sold 1,904,762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 177,339 shares in the company, valued at $186,205.95. This trade represents a 91.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PLBY Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.84. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut PLBY Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on PLBY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in PLBY Group by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company's stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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