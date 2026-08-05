Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Sells 1,207 Shares

Key Points Palomar COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,207 shares for approximately $163,367, reducing his holdings by 25.38%. The filing indicated the sale covered tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards.

for approximately $163,367, reducing his holdings by 25.38%. The filing indicated the sale covered tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards. Palomar reported quarterly EPS of $2.36 , beating analysts’ $2.19 consensus and rising from $1.76 a year earlier. However, revenue of $314.42 million was substantially below the cited $621.52 million estimate.

, beating analysts’ $2.19 consensus and rising from $1.76 a year earlier. However, revenue of $314.42 million was substantially below the cited $621.52 million estimate. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, equivalent to $1.80 annually and a 1.3% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $162.50.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,207 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $163,367.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,221.80. This trade represents a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Palomar Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.52 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.11%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

More Palomar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar reported second-quarter EPS of $2.36 , exceeding analysts’ $2.19 consensus estimate by $0.17 and rising from $1.76 in the prior-year quarter. The company also posted a 22.62% return on equity and a 20.11% net margin. Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Palomar reported second-quarter EPS of , exceeding analysts’ $2.19 consensus estimate by $0.17 and rising from $1.76 in the prior-year quarter. The company also posted a 22.62% return on equity and a 20.11% net margin. Neutral Sentiment: COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,207 shares worth approximately $163,367. The filing said the transaction was intended to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, making it less indicative of a bearish view on the company. Palomar insider transaction

COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,207 shares worth approximately $163,367. The filing said the transaction was intended to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, making it less indicative of a bearish view on the company. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was reported at $314.42 million , well below the approximately $621.5 million analyst expectation cited in the earnings coverage. Even with the EPS beat, the reported top-line miss could raise concerns about growth and operating performance. Palomar Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Revenue was reported at , well below the approximately $621.5 million analyst expectation cited in the earnings coverage. Even with the EPS beat, the reported top-line miss could raise concerns about growth and operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $10.45 from $10.62 and maintained a “Hold” rating. The revision signals somewhat weaker longer-term earnings expectations, although the current-year consensus remains $8.90 per share. Palomar analyst estimate revision

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Palomar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PLMR

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,646 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palomar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,207 shares of the company's stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palomar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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