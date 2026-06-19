Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd Kelsey Sells 1,500 Shares

Key Points Plexus CEO Todd Kelsey sold 1,500 shares on June 17 at an average price of $294.98, totaling about $442,470. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 17 at an average price of $294.98, totaling about $442,470. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Kelsey still owned 68,888 shares valued at roughly $20.3 million, a 2.13% reduction in his position.

valued at roughly $20.3 million, a 2.13% reduction in his position. Plexus recently reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.05 and revenue of $1.16 billion, both beating estimates. Analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) CEO Todd Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.98, for a total transaction of $442,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,582.24. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $299.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $304.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Plexus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Plexus by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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