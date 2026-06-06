Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Kenda Gonzales Sells 9,308 Shares

Key Points Director Kenda Gonzales sold 9,308 Perdoceo Education shares on June 4 at an average price of $34.79, totaling about $323,825. After the sale, she still held 48,158 shares.

sold 9,308 Perdoceo Education shares on June 4 at an average price of $34.79, totaling about $323,825. After the sale, she still held 48,158 shares. Perdoceo reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.84 estimate and revenue of $221.74 million, up 4.1% year over year.

, with EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.84 estimate and revenue of $221.74 million, up 4.1% year over year. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable June 12, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a $44 price target.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) Director Kenda Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $323,825.32. Following the sale, the director owned 48,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,675,416.82. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PRDO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRDO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,663 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,278 shares of the company's stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 144,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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