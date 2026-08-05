PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry Bahrambeygui Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) Director Sherry Bahrambeygui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.46, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,304.54. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Down 1.9%

PSMT stock opened at $193.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average is $164.21. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.46 and a one year high of $199.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 57.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 45,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

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