Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $480,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Personalis CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $12.01, for proceeds of about $480,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 4 at an average price of $12.01, for proceeds of about $480,400. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Following the transaction, Tachibana still owned 198,833 shares, worth roughly $2.39 million, and the sale reduced his position by 16.75% . The filing also noted he sold 38,799 shares in a separate trade on May 29.

. The filing also noted he sold 38,799 shares in a separate trade on May 29. Personalis recently reported a quarterly loss of ($0.29) per share, wider than expected, though revenue beat estimates at $15.47 million. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $11.00.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,984.33. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Aaron Tachibana sold 38,799 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $449,292.42.

Personalis Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $10.75 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Personalis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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