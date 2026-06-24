Powerlaw (NASDAQ:PWRL) CEO Purchases 2,941 Shares of Stock

Key Points Powerlaw CEO Mike John Dinsdale bought 2,941 shares on June 18 at an average price of $16.86, a transaction valued at $49,585.26.

on June 18 at an average price of $16.86, a transaction valued at $49,585.26. After the purchase, Dinsdale’s holdings rose to 673,777 shares , worth about $11.36 million, increasing his ownership by 0.44%.

, worth about $11.36 million, increasing his ownership by 0.44%. Dinsdale also made a larger purchase of 12,727 shares on June 22 at $15.47 per share, indicating continued insider buying.

Powerlaw Corp (NASDAQ:PWRL - Get Free Report) CEO Mike John Dinsdale acquired 2,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $49,585.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 673,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,359,880.22. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mike John Dinsdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Mike John Dinsdale bought 12,727 shares of Powerlaw stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $196,886.69.

Powerlaw Stock Performance

Shares of PWRL opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Powerlaw Corp has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

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