Insider Selling: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells 500 Shares

Key Points Qualys director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 500 shares on June 22 at an average price of $110.55, totaling $55,275. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, leaving her with 12,710 shares.

on June 22 at an average price of $110.55, totaling $55,275. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, leaving her with 12,710 shares. Qualys shares were up 3.5% and opened at $112.33, with the stock trading near its 200-day moving average. The company has a market cap of about $3.96 billion and a beta of 0.66.

and opened at $112.33, with the stock trading near its 200-day moving average. The company has a market cap of about $3.96 billion and a beta of 0.66. Recent earnings topped expectations, with Q1 EPS of $1.95 versus $1.81 expected and revenue of $175.64 million. Despite the beat, analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $122.14.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $55,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,090.50. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Qualys Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.88. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $155.47. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Qualys's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $87.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3,948.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 482.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 47.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 21,365 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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