Joo Mi Kim Sells 1,627 Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Key Points Qualys CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares at an average price of $153.04, generating approximately $249,000. The transaction, conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced her ownership by 2.1% to 75,743 shares.

at an average price of $153.04, generating approximately $249,000. The transaction, conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced her ownership by 2.1% to 75,743 shares. Qualys exceeded second-quarter expectations , reporting EPS of $1.98 versus the $1.78 consensus and revenue of $182.18 million, up 11.1% year over year. Management also raised its 2026 revenue and earnings outlook.

, reporting EPS of $1.98 versus the $1.78 consensus and revenue of $182.18 million, up 11.1% year over year. Management also raised its 2026 revenue and earnings outlook. Shares opened at $161.06, near the company’s 52-week high of $167.86. Despite recent analyst target changes, Qualys carries an overall “Hold” rating with an average price target of $142.53.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $248,996.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,591,708.72. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 965 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $138,419.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,031 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $115,131.77.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $162,976.59.

Qualys Stock Up 4.0%

QLYS opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.99. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The company had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Qualys's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.740-7.880 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 206.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Qualys by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualys

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Qualys reported adjusted EPS of $1.98, above the $1.78 consensus estimate and up from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, exceeding the $178.57 million analyst estimate. Qualys Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Qualys reported adjusted EPS of $1.98, above the $1.78 consensus estimate and up from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, exceeding the $178.57 million analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Qualys now expects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from $721 million to $727 million previously, with EPS guidance of $7.74 to $7.88 versus the $7.16 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also came in above expectations. Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Qualys now expects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from $721 million to $727 million previously, with EPS guidance of $7.74 to $7.88 versus the $7.16 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also came in above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and growth catalysts strengthened. Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million, while management cited AI-powered security offerings, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal demand, partner execution and early QFlex engagement as potential growth drivers.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million, while management cited AI-powered security offerings, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal demand, partner execution and early QFlex engagement as potential growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: New AI-enabled security capabilities may support future demand. Qualys launched InstaScan, which uses existing asset telemetry and AI-driven correlation to identify newly disclosed vulnerabilities more quickly, enhancing its Enterprise TruRisk Management platform. Qualys Launches InstaScan

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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