Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells 2,645 Shares of Stock

Key Points uniQure director Jack Kaye sold 2,645 shares on June 3 at an average price of $30.01, for proceeds of about $79,376. The sale reduced his ownership by 11.46% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 3 at an average price of $30.01, for proceeds of about $79,376. The sale reduced his ownership by 11.46% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The stock has been volatile but recently stronger , opening at $26.45 versus a 52-week range of $8.73 to $71.50. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both around $21, suggesting the shares have recently traded above longer-term trends.

, opening at $26.45 versus a 52-week range of $8.73 to $71.50. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both around $21, suggesting the shares have recently traded above longer-term trends. Analysts remain moderately bullish overall despite mixed opinions, with 10 Buy ratings, 6 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating. The consensus target price is $42.83, while the company most recently posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss but lower-than-expected revenue.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) Director Jack Kaye sold 2,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $79,376.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,374.39. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

uniQure Stock Performance

uniQure stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. uniQure N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QURE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in uniQure by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,275 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $147,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,556 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 189.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,149 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,749 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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