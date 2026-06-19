Ridgetech (NASDAQ:RDGT) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Sells 57,998 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 57,998 Ridgetech shares on June 16 at an average price of $1.60, totaling about $92,797. After the sale, the insider still held 61,753 shares.

on June 16 at an average price of $1.60, totaling about $92,797. After the sale, the insider still held 61,753 shares. The insider has been actively reducing its stake , also selling 8,091 shares on June 15 and 6,526 shares on June 12 in prior transactions.

, also selling 8,091 shares on June 15 and 6,526 shares on June 12 in prior transactions. Ridgetech’s stock was up 2.9% and opened at $1.40, while analyst sentiment remains weak overall with an average rating of “Sell.”

Ridgetech Inc. (NASDAQ:RDGT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 57,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $92,796.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,804.80. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,091 shares of Ridgetech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $12,945.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 6,526 shares of Ridgetech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $9,854.26.

Ridgetech Stock Up 2.9%

Ridgetech stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Ridgetech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $760.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDGT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ridgetech to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ridgetech from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ridgetech

About Ridgetech

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items.

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