Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 23,588 Shares of Stock

Key Points Recursion Pharmaceuticals CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares on June 5 at an average price of $3.58, totaling about $84,445. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 5 at an average price of $3.58, totaling about $84,445. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Khan still owned 2,175,796 shares , worth roughly $7.79 million, and her stake decreased by just 1.07% . The article notes she also sold 28,298 shares in March.

, worth roughly $7.79 million, and her stake decreased by just . The article notes she also sold 28,298 shares in March. RXRX has been volatile, with shares trading near $3.32 and the company still reporting losses and weak revenue, though its latest quarter beat EPS estimates. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $8.10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $84,445.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,789,349.68. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Najat Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $94,798.30.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Recursion Pharmaceuticals this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,545,499 shares of the company's stock worth $163,702,000 after buying an additional 556,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,780,153 shares of the company's stock worth $194,127,000 after buying an additional 3,708,975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 750,191 shares of the company's stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 394,022 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,774,995 shares of the company's stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 863,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Further Reading

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