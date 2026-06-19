RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM) Director Sells 2,250 Shares

Key Points Director Armon Vakili sold 2,250 shares of RYTHM on June 17 at an average price of $26.52, totaling about $59,670. After the sale, he still owned 10,850 shares, a 17.18% reduction in his position.

of RYTHM on June 17 at an average price of $26.52, totaling about $59,670. After the sale, he still owned 10,850 shares, a 17.18% reduction in his position. RYTHM’s recent financial and trading profile remains volatile , with the stock opening at $27.98, a 52-week range of $14.00 to $53.65, and a high beta of 9.46. The company also has a market cap of about $60.16 million and is trading near its 50-day moving average.

, with the stock opening at $27.98, a 52-week range of $14.00 to $53.65, and a high beta of 9.46. The company also has a market cap of about $60.16 million and is trading near its 50-day moving average. Analysts remain cautious: MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of “Sell,” even though one analyst recently upgraded the stock from “sell” to “hold.”

RYTHM, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYM - Get Free Report) Director Armon Vakili sold 2,250 shares of RYTHM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $59,670.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $287,742. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RYTHM Price Performance

RYM opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. RYTHM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $60.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 9.46.

RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RYTHM had a negative net margin of 38.99% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYM shares. Weiss Ratings raised RYTHM from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised RYTHM from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYM

Institutional Trading of RYTHM

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in RYTHM stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RYTHM, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of RYTHM at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTHM Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. It also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction.

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