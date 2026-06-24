Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) CFO Sells $629,748.00 in Stock

Key Points Sezzle director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares on June 18 at an average price of $161.35, totaling about $4.26 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and Paradis still held 416,195 shares afterward.

on June 18 at an average price of $161.35, totaling about $4.26 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Paradis still held 416,195 shares afterward. Sezzle reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $1.43 beating expectations and revenue of $135.54 million topping estimates. Revenue rose 29.2% year over year, and the company also issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of 5.10.

, with EPS of $1.43 beating expectations and revenue of $135.54 million topping estimates. Revenue rose 29.2% year over year, and the company also issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of 5.10. Analyst sentiment remains positive despite the insider sale, with recent upgrades and price-target increases from firms including Zacks, Northland Securities, B. Riley, and Needham. The stock currently carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 3,920 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $629,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 316,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,914,965.15. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sezzle Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. Sezzle's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,955,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 64.7% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 587,129 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sezzle by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,185 shares of the company's stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sezzle by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEZL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $160.00 target price on Sezzle and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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