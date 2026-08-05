Al Ferrara Sells 3,918 Shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Key Points Director Al Ferrara sold 3,918 Steven Madden shares at an average price of $48.26, generating $189,082.68. His remaining stake fell 13.01% to 26,197 shares.

at an average price of $48.26, generating $189,082.68. His remaining stake fell 13.01% to 26,197 shares. Steven Madden exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.44 EPS versus the $0.33 consensus and revenue of $665.87 million, up 19.1% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.15.

versus the $0.33 consensus and revenue of $665.87 million, up 19.1% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.15. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 1.7%. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with a $49.12 average price target.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) Director Al Ferrara sold 3,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $189,082.68. Following the sale, the director owned 26,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,267.22. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is 42.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,919 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 568,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 273.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,492 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 115,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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