Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Insider Sells $1,041,600.00 in Stock

Key Points Sandisk insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares on June 3 for about $1.04 million at an average price of $1,736 per share. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and his remaining stake was valued at roughly $55.95 million.

on June 3 for about $1.04 million at an average price of $1,736 per share. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his remaining stake was valued at roughly $55.95 million. Sandisk’s latest quarterly results were strong , with EPS of $23.41 beating estimates by a wide margin and revenue rising 251% year over year to $5.95 billion. The company also reported high profitability, including a 34.19% net margin and 44.06% return on equity.

, with EPS of $23.41 beating estimates by a wide margin and revenue rising 251% year over year to $5.95 billion. The company also reported high profitability, including a 34.19% net margin and 44.06% return on equity. Analysts remain bullish overall despite some mixed ratings, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus Moderate Buy rating. Sandisk has also attracted major hedge fund interest, including large positions from Vanguard, State Street, and others.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,559.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $695.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $1,861.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sandisk by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sandisk by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after buying an additional 828,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandisk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after buying an additional 199,545 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,398.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].