Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells 10,954 Shares of Stock

Key Points SoFi Technologies EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares on Monday at an average price of $17.35, for proceeds of about $190,052. The sale reduced her stake by 2.81% and was disclosed in an SEC filing as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on Monday at an average price of $17.35, for proceeds of about $190,052. The sale reduced her stake by 2.81% and was disclosed in an SEC filing as part of a . Keough has also made several recent sales, including 10,037 shares in May and 9,742 shares in April , suggesting a pattern of insider selling rather than a one-off transaction.

and , suggesting a pattern of insider selling rather than a one-off transaction. SoFi’s stock was trading around $17.29, near its 50-day moving average of $17.00 but below its 200-day average of $20.26. The company recently matched quarterly EPS expectations and beat revenue estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $187,533.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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