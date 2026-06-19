Jonathan Allan Sells 1,457 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Key Points Stoke Therapeutics General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares on June 16 at an average price of $29.95, totaling about $43,637. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still holds 18,086 shares.

on June 16 at an average price of $29.95, totaling about $43,637. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still holds 18,086 shares. STOK shares rose 2.4% and opened at $31.00, with the company carrying a market cap of about $1.93 billion. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $40.22 but above its 52-week low of $11.17.

and opened at $31.00, with the company carrying a market cap of about $1.93 billion. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $40.22 but above its 52-week low of $11.17. Analysts remain broadly bullish on Stoke Therapeutics, with nine Buy ratings, one Hold, and one Sell. The consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” and the average price target stands at $41.83.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,675.70. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of STOK opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.17. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STOK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,874 shares of the company's stock worth $74,351,000 after buying an additional 217,616 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,983,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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