Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Insider Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Strategic Education insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares at $80.00 each, totaling $160,000 , under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the sale, she still owned 65,195 shares worth about $5.22 million.

Strategic Education insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares at $80.00 each, totaling , under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the sale, she still owned 65,195 shares worth about $5.22 million. Quarterly results missed estimates: The company recently reported $1.42 EPS and $305.93 million in revenue , both below analyst expectations. Revenue was still up 0.8% year over year, but the earnings miss weighed on sentiment.

The company recently reported and , both below analyst expectations. Revenue was still up 0.8% year over year, but the earnings miss weighed on sentiment. Dividend and analyst view: Strategic Education paid a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, equal to a 2.9% annualized yield. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $87.00.

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,600. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.3%

STRA stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.81 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Strategic Education's dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strategic Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STRA

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 88.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 333 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 85.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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