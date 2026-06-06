Insider Selling: Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) CFO Sells 33,062 Shares of Stock

Key Points CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock on June 5 at an average price of $118.73, for about $3.93 million. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.

of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock on June 5 at an average price of $118.73, for about $3.93 million. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. After the transaction, Kang still directly owned 68,733 shares, valued at about $8.16 million, which marked a 32.48% reduction in his stake. He had also sold 5,597 shares on May 19 at an average price of $165.78.

in his stake. He had also sold 5,597 shares on May 19 at an average price of $165.78. The company recently declared a monthly dividend of $0.9583, payable June 30, implying a 12.3% annualized yield. Institutional ownership remains notable, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 26.02% of the stock.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andrew Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $927,870.66.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Down 2.1%

STRC stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.25.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous monthly dividend of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company's stock.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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