Jarrod Patten Sells 1,500 Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Key Points Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock on June 17 at an average price of $121.31, totaling about $181,965. After the sale, he still owned 28,406 shares, a 5.02% reduction in his stake.

sold 1,500 shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock on June 17 at an average price of $121.31, totaling about $181,965. After the sale, he still owned 28,406 shares, a 5.02% reduction in his stake. The company announced a monthly dividend of $0.9583 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30, for an annualized yield of about 13.0% . This is essentially in line with its previous monthly payout of $0.96.

of $0.9583 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30, for an annualized yield of about . This is essentially in line with its previous monthly payout of $0.96. Shares of STRC opened at $88.59, with a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 1-year range of $82.53 to $100.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, and institutional ownership stands at 26.02% after Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position by 198.7% in the first quarter.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $181,965.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,931.86. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Price Performance

Shares of STRC opened at $88.59 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.08. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 3.25.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous monthly dividend of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Company Profile

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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