Insider Buying: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Acquires 4,766 Shares of Stock

Key Points Star Equity CEO Jeffrey Eberwein bought 4,766 shares on June 22 at an average price of $11.16, spending about $53,189. After the purchase, he owned 1,115,714 shares, a 0.43% increase in his stake.

on June 22 at an average price of $11.16, spending about $53,189. After the purchase, he owned 1,115,714 shares, a 0.43% increase in his stake. The company recently posted weak quarterly results , reporting EPS of -$0.99 versus expectations of $0.05 and revenue of $50.06 million, below estimates. Analysts now expect Star Equity to post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

, reporting EPS of -$0.99 versus expectations of $0.05 and revenue of $50.06 million, below estimates. Analysts now expect Star Equity to post -0.43 EPS for the current year. Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00. Recent ratings changes included both bullish upgrades and bearish downgrades from different firms.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein acquired 4,766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $53,188.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,115,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,451,368.24. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRR opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.04). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,926 shares of the company's stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Star Equity to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Litchfield Hills Research lifted their target price on shares of Star Equity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Star Equity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Star Equity from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRR

Star Equity Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

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