Insider Selling: Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Sells 3,380 Shares of Stock

Key Points Stratus Properties director James Joseph sold 3,380 shares on June 3 at an average price of $27.77, for total proceeds of about $93,863. After the sale, he held 2,286 shares, cutting his stake by 59.65%.

on June 3 at an average price of $27.77, for total proceeds of about $93,863. After the sale, he held 2,286 shares, cutting his stake by 59.65%. The company most recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.82 , up from a loss of $0.36 a year earlier, on revenue of $3.79 million. Stratus also posted a 74.96% net margin and 6.28% return on equity.

, up from a loss of $0.36 a year earlier, on revenue of $3.79 million. Stratus also posted a 74.96% net margin and 6.28% return on equity. Wall Street sentiment on STRS is currently Hold, with one analyst rating it a Hold and recent updates including a downgrade from Buy to Hold by Wall Street Zen.

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) Director James Joseph sold 3,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $93,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,482.22. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ STRS opened at $27.61 on Friday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 74.96%.The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRS

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: STRS) is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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