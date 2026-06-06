Jorey Chernett Buys 12,000 Shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute at an average price of $4.75, bringing his total stake to 10.58 million shares after the SEC-disclosed transaction.

bought 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute at an average price of $4.75, bringing his total stake to 10.58 million shares after the SEC-disclosed transaction. The company recently beat quarterly expectations , posting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $147.44 million versus the $142.10 million consensus estimate.

, posting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $147.44 million versus the $142.10 million consensus estimate. Wall Street sentiment is mixed but mostly positive, with four Buy ratings and one Sell; MarketBeat shows a consensus Moderate Buy rating and a $7.00 price target.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,579,858 shares in the company, valued at $50,254,325.50. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jorey Chernett acquired 33,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $136,345.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jorey Chernett acquired 5,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jorey Chernett acquired 30,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $122,700.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jorey Chernett acquired 20,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jorey Chernett acquired 125,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $388,750.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Jorey Chernett acquired 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett acquired 75,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett acquired 60,985 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $200,640.65.

On Friday, March 13th, Jorey Chernett acquired 263,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $767,960.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,704,650 shares of the company's stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,751 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 62,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,908 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

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