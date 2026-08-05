Insider Buying: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Acquires 3,150 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Tractor Supply director Andre Hawaux bought 3,150 shares at an average price of $31.83, representing a total investment of approximately $100,265.

Tractor Supply director Andre Hawaux bought 3,150 shares at an average price of $31.83, representing a total investment of approximately $100,265. Mixed operating results: The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.81, slightly below estimates, while revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $4.54 billion. Management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.90–$2.00.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.81, slightly below estimates, while revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $4.54 billion. Management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.90–$2.00. Stock and analyst view: TSCO opened at $33.12, offers a $0.24 quarterly dividend with a 2.9% yield, and has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” with a $39.31 target price.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) Director Andre Hawaux acquired 3,150 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $100,264.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,264.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus set a $41.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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