Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Daniel Emerson Sells 4,419 Shares of Stock

Key Points Take-Two insider Daniel Emerson sold 4,419 shares on June 16 at an average price of $230, totaling about $1.02 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and Emerson still holds 113,988 shares.

on June 16 at an average price of $230, totaling about $1.02 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Emerson still holds 113,988 shares. TTWO shares rose 4.9% and opened at $239.28, near the middle of its 12-month range of $187.63 to $264.79. The company currently has a market cap of about $44.43 billion .

and opened at $239.28, near the middle of its 12-month range of $187.63 to $264.79. The company currently has a market cap of about . Investor attention is focused on GTA VI, with Rockstar Games set to begin preorders on June 25 ahead of the game’s November release. Analysts say the preorder rollout could be a major catalyst for the stock, and the consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with a target price around $287.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Emerson sold 4,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,016,370.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,240. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $239.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 48,384 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,021,000 after acquiring an additional 114,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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