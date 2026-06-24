Jon Moses Sells 500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Key Points Director Jon Moses sold 500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software on June 22 at an average price of $244.61, totaling about $122,305. After the sale, he still held 21,868 shares valued at roughly $5.35 million.

of Take-Two Interactive Software on June 22 at an average price of $244.61, totaling about $122,305. After the sale, he still held 21,868 shares valued at roughly $5.35 million. Analysts remain largely bullish on TTWO , with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.25. Several firms reiterated positive ratings, including Wedbush, Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Markets, Benchmark, and Piper Sandler.

, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.25. Several firms reiterated positive ratings, including Wedbush, Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Markets, Benchmark, and Piper Sandler. The stock has traded near its annual highs, opening at $242.64 and sitting between a 1-year low of $187.63 and high of $264.79. Take-Two also has a market cap of about $45.05 billion, while institutional investors own 95.46% of the shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) Director Jon Moses sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.61, for a total value of $122,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,349,131.48. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $242.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 333.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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