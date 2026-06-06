Zvi Alon Sells 72,057 Shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Stock

Key Points Tigo Energy CEO Zvi Alon sold 72,057 shares on June 4 at an average price of $3.42, totaling about $246,435. After the sale, he still held 1,239,316 shares, a 5.49% reduction in his position.

on June 4 at an average price of $3.42, totaling about $246,435. After the sale, he still held 1,239,316 shares, a 5.49% reduction in his position. Alon has been actively selling shares this week , including additional sales on June 1, 2, and 3, bringing multiple insider transactions in a short period.

, including additional sales on June 1, 2, and 3, bringing multiple insider transactions in a short period. TYGO stock fell 8.1% and recently traded around $3.29. The company most recently reported quarterly EPS of -$0.02, matching estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a target price of $6.47.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) CEO Zvi Alon sold 72,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $246,434.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,239,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,238,460.72. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zvi Alon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Zvi Alon sold 87,912 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $309,450.24.

On Monday, June 1st, Zvi Alon sold 42,167 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $162,342.95.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Zvi Alon sold 84,356 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $313,804.32.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.23. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Tigo Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tigo Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tigo Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tigo Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tigo Energy

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: TYGO) is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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