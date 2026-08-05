Insider Selling: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells 3,068 Shares of Stock

Key Points Frontier Group SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 3,068 shares at an average price of $8.17, generating $25,065.56 and reducing his direct ownership by 7.56% to 37,488 shares. He also reported stock sales in late July and early June.

at an average price of $8.17, generating $25,065.56 and reducing his direct ownership by 7.56% to 37,488 shares. He also reported stock sales in late July and early June. ULCC shares opened at $7.99 and have risen sharply from a 52-week low of $3.02, while the company’s latest quarter beat expectations: revenue increased 37.7% year over year to $1.28 billion and adjusted EPS losses were narrower than forecast.

Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Reduce” rating and a $6.86 target price. Institutional ownership has nevertheless grown, including a 63.9% stake increase by U.S. Global Investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 3,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $25,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $306,276.96. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexandre Clerc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Alexandre Clerc sold 7,142 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $50,922.46.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexandre Clerc sold 5,060 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $30,005.80.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.100-0.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 63.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,781,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 2,643,448 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 852,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 932.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 817,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 738,228 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Frontier Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Frontier Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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