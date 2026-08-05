UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Phillip James Mason Sells 800 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) insider Phillip James Mason sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,307,418. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25.

UMB Financial's stock is going to split on Tuesday, September 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 31st.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $727.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. UMB Financial's payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on UMB Financial from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,829 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the bank's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 207,881 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 82,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,232 shares of the bank's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company's stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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