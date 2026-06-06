United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,462,800.00 in Stock

Key Points United Therapeutics CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $546.28, generating about $5.46 million . After the sale, he still owned 18,876 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 34.63%.

sold 10,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $546.28, generating about . After the sale, he still owned 18,876 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 34.63%. Edgemond has been selling 10,000 shares repeatedly in recent weeks, with multiple transactions in late April and May at prices ranging from about $547 to $579 per share.

in recent weeks, with multiple transactions in late April and May at prices ranging from about $547 to $579 per share. UTHR shares opened at $549.87, near their 50-day average of $568.23, and the stock has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus with a price target of $619.42. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $5.82, which missed analyst expectations.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total value of $5,462,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,581.28. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total value of $5,478,700.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total value of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total value of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total value of $5,673,100.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total value of $5,744,700.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total value of $5,730,300.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total value of $5,769,300.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $5,726,100.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $549.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $568.23 and its 200-day moving average is $518.83. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $272.12 and a 1 year high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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