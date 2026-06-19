United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul Mahon Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Key Points United Therapeutics EVP Paul Mahon sold 8,300 shares on June 18 at an average price of $541.55, totaling about $4.49 million. After the sale, he still owned 45,172 shares, a 15.52% reduction in his holdings.

sold 8,300 shares on June 18 at an average price of $541.55, totaling about $4.49 million. After the sale, he still owned 45,172 shares, a 15.52% reduction in his holdings. The stock opened at $536.59 and remains near the middle of its recent range, with a 52-week low of $272.12 and high of $609.35. The company’s market value is about $22.78 billion.

Recent earnings came in below analyst expectations, with quarterly EPS of $5.82 versus the $7.00 consensus and revenue of $781.5 million versus estimates of $797.4 million. Despite that miss, Wall Street sentiment is still broadly positive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of $619.42.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.55, for a total value of $4,494,865.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,462,896.60. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $536.59 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $565.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.32. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $609.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. United Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after acquiring an additional 383,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $624,508,000 after acquiring an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,930 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $514,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].