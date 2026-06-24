United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $4,708,812.50 in Stock

Key Points United Therapeutics CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares on June 22 for about $4.71 million at an average price of $538.15, reducing his direct holdings by 31.67% to 18,876 shares.

on June 22 for about $4.71 million at an average price of $538.15, reducing his direct holdings by 31.67% to 18,876 shares. Edgemond has been selling shares repeatedly in recent weeks, including multiple 10,000-share sales in May and June at prices mostly between about $540 and $573 per share.

in recent weeks, including multiple 10,000-share sales in May and June at prices mostly between about $540 and $573 per share. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results, missing earnings and revenue estimates, while analysts remain largely positive with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $619.42.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $4,708,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,158,119.40. The trade was a 31.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $5,401,500.00.

On Monday, June 15th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.17, for a total transaction of $5,491,700.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.29, for a total transaction of $5,492,900.00.

On Monday, June 8th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.50, for a total transaction of $5,475,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total value of $5,462,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total value of $5,478,700.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total value of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total value of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total value of $5,673,100.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $544.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $563.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,545 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $144,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,930 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $514,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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