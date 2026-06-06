Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Vicor CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $311.85, for proceeds of about $6.24 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 4 at an average price of $311.85, for proceeds of about $6.24 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . This follows a string of recent insider sales by Vinciarelli, including multiple 20,000-share sales in late May and early June, plus several larger transactions earlier in the spring.

by Vinciarelli, including multiple 20,000-share sales in late May and early June, plus several larger transactions earlier in the spring. Vicor’s business and stock performance remain strong: the company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $228.33.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,728,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,721,854,866.50. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total value of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total value of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $4,170,597.47.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $7,928,390.88.

Vicor Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $271.04 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $361.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,493.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,107 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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