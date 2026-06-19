Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $6,591,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Vicor CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $329.57, totaling about $6.59 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 17 at an average price of $329.57, totaling about $6.59 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . This was part of a series of recent insider sales by Vinciarelli, including multiple 20,000-share transactions in June and additional larger sales in April. After the latest trade, he still directly owned about 8.55 million shares worth roughly $2.82 billion.

by Vinciarelli, including multiple 20,000-share transactions in June and additional larger sales in April. After the latest trade, he still directly owned about 8.55 million shares worth roughly $2.82 billion. Vicor’s stock has performed strongly, recently trading near its 52-week high, and the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $0.44 and revenue up 20.2% year over year. Analysts currently have a Buy consensus on the stock.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total transaction of $6,591,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,548,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,194,021.30. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $6,097,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total transaction of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $331.37 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $272.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $361.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,368,000 after acquiring an additional 421,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vicor by 1,921.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth $12,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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