James Schmidt Sells 2,124 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Key Points Vicor CFO James Schmidt sold 2,124 shares on Monday at an average price of $360.60, for proceeds of about $765,914. After the sale, he held 1,216 shares, a 63.59% reduction in his position.

on Monday at an average price of $360.60, for proceeds of about $765,914. After the sale, he held 1,216 shares, a 63.59% reduction in his position. Vicor shares were down 8.0% and opened at $336.12, while the stock has traded between a 12-month low of $41.76 and high of $369.40. The company’s market cap stands at $15.32 billion.

and opened at $336.12, while the stock has traded between a 12-month low of $41.76 and high of $369.40. The company’s market cap stands at $15.32 billion. Analysts remain mostly bullish on Vicor after its latest earnings beat, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33. The company reported $0.44 EPS on revenue of $112.97 million, topping expectations.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CFO James Schmidt sold 2,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.60, for a total transaction of $765,914.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $438,489.60. This trade represents a 63.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vicor Trading Down 8.0%

NASDAQ VICR opened at $336.12 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $282.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41 and a beta of 2.36. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $369.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vicor by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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