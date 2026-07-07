Philip Davies Sells 3,073 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) VP Philip Davies sold 3,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.97, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,382.40. The trade was a 61.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $382.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $300.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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