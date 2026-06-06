Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 4,047 Shares of Stock

Key Points Vinci Compass CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares on June 4 at an average price of $9.79, for proceeds of about $39,620. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 4 at an average price of $9.79, for proceeds of about $39,620. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Ribeiro has been a frequent seller recently, with multiple transactions across late May and early June. After the latest sale, he still owned 250,776 shares worth roughly $2.46 million.

VINP shares fell 2.5% to $9.61 and trade near their 52-week low of $9.20. The company also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, implying a high yield of about 7.1%.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,097.04. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $9,849.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,507 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $54,959.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,074 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,864.44.

On Thursday, May 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,234 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $12,673.18.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,687 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $17,342.36.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,955 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $20,292.90.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ VINP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VINP. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on VINP

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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