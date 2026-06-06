Financial Lp Hrt Acquires 124,448 Shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 124,448 shares of Vision Marine Technologies at $0.43 per share, spending about $53,513. The same insider also sold 5,569 shares the next day at the same price.

bought 124,448 shares of Vision Marine Technologies at $0.43 per share, spending about $53,513. The same insider also sold 5,569 shares the next day at the same price. Vision Marine Technologies shares were trading near $0.39 , with a market cap of about $50,388 and a 52-week range of $0.35 to $351.20. The stock’s short- and long-term moving averages were far above the current price, highlighting the steep decline.

, with a market cap of about $50,388 and a 52-week range of $0.35 to $351.20. The stock’s short- and long-term moving averages were far above the current price, highlighting the steep decline. The company recently reported quarterly earnings of -$2.32 per share, beating analyst expectations, and revenue of $14.53 million versus estimates of $0.73 million. Despite the beat, the stock carries a Sell rating and Weiss Ratings recently downgraded it further.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 124,448 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,512.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 111,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,113.56. The trade was a -991.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,569 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $2,394.67.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,388.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.07. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $351.20.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($65.34) by $63.02. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.73 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 281.97% and a negative net margin of 54.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vision Marine Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company's modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine's product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

Further Reading

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