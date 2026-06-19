Insider Buying: Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $68,029.07 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 234,583 shares of Vision Marine Technologies at an average price of $0.29, spending about $68,029.07 in a disclosed SEC transaction.

bought 234,583 shares of Vision Marine Technologies at an average price of $0.29, spending about $68,029.07 in a disclosed SEC transaction. The insider has also been active recently, including additional buys and sales earlier in the month, such as purchasing 12,444 shares on June 3 and selling shares on June 4 and June 8.

earlier in the month, such as purchasing 12,444 shares on June 3 and selling shares on June 4 and June 8. VMAR shares fell 15.1% and the stock remains highly volatile, with a 52-week range from $2.11 to $3,252.00; analysts currently have a consensus rating of Sell.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 234,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $68,029.07. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 202,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,717.75. This represents a -730.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,540 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $14,160.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 556 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $2,390.80.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 12,444 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $53,509.20.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 15.1%

Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3,252.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($23.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($653.39) by $630.19. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 281.97% and a negative net margin of 54.94%.The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vision Marine Technologies from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMAR

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company's modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine's product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

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