Cynthia Tregillis Sells 432 Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Key Points Western Digital insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 432 shares on June 5 at an average price of $545.60, for a total of about $235,699. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and she still holds 116,643 shares.

sold 432 shares on June 5 at an average price of $545.60, for a total of about $235,699. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, and she still holds 116,643 shares. The company recently reported strong quarterly results , beating EPS and revenue estimates with $2.72 EPS and $3.34 billion in revenue, while also issuing upbeat Q4 2026 guidance. Western Digital also increased its quarterly dividend from $0.13 to $0.15 per share .

, beating EPS and revenue estimates with $2.72 EPS and $3.34 billion in revenue, while also issuing upbeat Q4 2026 guidance. Western Digital also increased its quarterly dividend from $0.13 to . Analyst sentiment remains bullish, with several firms raising price targets, including Citigroup boosting its target to $685. MarketBeat says the stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus and a $424.33 average price target.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at $63,640,420.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Western Digital Stock Down 11.1%

Western Digital stock opened at $511.72 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $602.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $422.06 and its 200 day moving average is $294.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Western Digital's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's payout ratio is 2.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $500.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.33.

Read Our Latest Report on WDC

Trending Headlines about Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $34,244,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 399.8% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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