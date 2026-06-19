GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 3,729 Shares of Stock

Key Points GeneDx CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,729 shares on June 16 at an average price of $60.77, totaling about $226,611. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.

on June 16 at an average price of $60.77, totaling about $226,611. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. Feeley has also sold stock recently , including 1,266 shares on June 9 and 392 shares on April 29, indicating a pattern of insider selling over the past few months.

, including 1,266 shares on June 9 and 392 shares on April 29, indicating a pattern of insider selling over the past few months. GeneDx remains under pressure despite recent gains, with the stock up 4.6% on the day but still facing a mixed backdrop of a recent earnings miss, analyst rating changes, and a securities class action being promoted by multiple law firms.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $226,611.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,004.58. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $68,072.82.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 392 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $25,554.48.

GeneDx Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.96. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,502 shares of the company's stock worth $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in GeneDx by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company's stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in GeneDx by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock worth $132,435,000 after buying an additional 474,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,466 shares of the company's stock worth $102,288,000 after buying an additional 292,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: GeneDx appointed Mark Gardner as its new company president, a leadership change that could help execution and strategic focus. GeneDx Appoints Mark Gardner as New Company President

GeneDx appointed Mark Gardner as its new company president, a leadership change that could help execution and strategic focus. Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed insider stock sales by CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley, but the filings say the shares were sold to meet tax withholding obligations tied to equity vesting. SEC filing for CEO sale SEC filing for CFO sale

The company disclosed insider stock sales by CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley, but the filings say the shares were sold to meet tax withholding obligations tied to equity vesting. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are promoting a securities class action against GeneDx, alleging investors were misled about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and related performance issues, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026. Class action lawsuit notice

Multiple law firms are promoting a securities class action against GeneDx, alleging investors were misled about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and related performance issues, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit coverage highlights the company’s prior earnings disappointment and the large May 2026 stock decline, keeping pressure on investor confidence. Hagens Berman class action article

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Further Reading

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