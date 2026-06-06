Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Acquires 7,140 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director John Bolduc bought 7,140 WhiteHorse Finance shares on June 5 at an average price of $6.76, totaling $48,266.40. After the purchase, he owned 309,607 shares, a 2.36% increase in his stake.

on June 5 at an average price of $6.76, totaling $48,266.40. After the purchase, he owned 309,607 shares, a 2.36% increase in his stake. WHF recently reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.26 versus the $0.28 consensus and revenue of $15.90 million versus $16.35 million expected.

, posting EPS of $0.26 versus the $0.28 consensus and revenue of $15.90 million versus $16.35 million expected. The company continues to pay a high dividend yield, announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share payable July 6, which annualizes to a 15.0% yield; however, the payout ratio is very high at 243.90%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc acquired 7,140 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,266.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 309,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,092,943.32. This represents a 2.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, John Bolduc acquired 7,140 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,123.20.

On Friday, May 29th, John Bolduc acquired 7,140 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,266.40.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Bolduc acquired 7,140 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00.

On Monday, March 16th, John Bolduc acquired 8,390 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $59,736.80.

On Thursday, March 12th, John Bolduc acquired 8,390 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,904.60.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. WhiteHorse Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WHF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Lalia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,140 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 49,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company's stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company's investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

Further Reading

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