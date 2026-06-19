Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Acquires $99,816.20 in Stock

Key Points WhiteHorse Finance director John Bolduc bought 15,380 shares on June 18 at an average price of $6.49, spending about $99,816. His ownership rose by 5.09% to 317,297 shares.

on June 18 at an average price of $6.49, spending about $99,816. His ownership rose by 5.09% to 317,297 shares. Bolduc has been actively buying shares recently , with multiple purchases in late May and early June totaling several additional blocks of 7,140 shares each.

, with multiple purchases in late May and early June totaling several additional blocks of 7,140 shares each. The stock is trading near its 52-week low and the company recently reported mixed results, missing quarterly EPS and revenue estimates while also maintaining a high dividend yield of 15.5%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc purchased 15,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,816.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 317,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,059,257.53. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, John Bolduc acquired 7,140 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,266.40.

On Monday, June 1st, John Bolduc purchased 7,140 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $49,123.20.

On Friday, May 29th, John Bolduc purchased 7,140 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $48,266.40.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Bolduc purchased 7,140 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.6%

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.37.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. WhiteHorse Finance's dividend payout ratio is 243.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WHF

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company's investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

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