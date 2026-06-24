WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) Major Shareholder Purchases 880,456 Shares of Stock

Key Points WORK Medical Technology Group major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 136,665 shares on June 18 at an average price of $3.87 , reducing its stake by 52.44% .

major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold on June 18 at an average price of , reducing its stake by . The same insider had been active in both buying and selling the stock in recent days, including a large purchase of 880,456 shares on June 17 and several smaller transactions before and after that date.

on June 17 and several smaller transactions before and after that date. Wall Street sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell (e+) rating, and MarketBeat data shows the stock’s average rating is also Sell.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 880,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $44,022.80. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,271,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,595.60. The trade was a 224.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 136,665 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $528,893.55.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 29,045 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $174,270.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,689 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $26,890.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 481 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,848.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 22,611 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,721.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 545 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,905.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 13,700 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 17,579 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $193,369.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 27,463 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $384,482.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 26,196 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $261,960.00.

WORK Medical Technology Group Stock Down 14.1%

WORK Medical Technology Group stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,388.02. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $930,000.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of WORK Medical Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WORK Medical Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WORK Medical Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in WORK Medical Technology Group stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,724,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $204,000. WORK Medical Technology Group makes up about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 590.89% of WORK Medical Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WORK Medical Technology Group Company Profile

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

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