Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Director Sells $91,350.00 in Stock

Key Points Director John Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma on June 4 at an average price of $6.09, totaling $91,350. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Xeris Biopharma on June 4 at an average price of $6.09, totaling $91,350. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Johnson still owned 683,083 shares worth about $4.16 million, which was a 2.15% reduction in his position.

worth about $4.16 million, which was a in his position. Xeris Biopharma recently reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue of $83.13 million and EPS of $0.01, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a $10.80 target price.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) Director John Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $91,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 683,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,975.47. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,636 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Xeris Biopharma from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Xeris Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xeris Biopharma

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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