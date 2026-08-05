Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Kevin Mcculloch sold 15,000 Xeris Biopharma shares at an average price of $8.02, totaling $120,300. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 0.89%.

Kevin Mcculloch sold 15,000 Xeris Biopharma shares at an average price of $8.02, totaling $120,300. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 0.89%. Stock and financial performance: Xeris shares opened at $8.19 and were up 0.7%, while the company reported quarterly revenue of $83.13 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $79.83 million, and earnings per share of $0.01.

Xeris shares opened at $8.19 and were up 0.7%, while the company reported quarterly revenue of $83.13 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $79.83 million, and earnings per share of $0.01. Investor outlook: Institutional investors own 42.75% of the stock, and analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $10.80. Weiss Ratings also upgraded the shares from “sell” to “hold.”

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Mcculloch sold 15,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,676,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,442,530.52. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kevin Mcculloch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kevin Mcculloch sold 90,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $722,700.00.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,815,000 after buying an additional 1,358,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,989 shares of the company's stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 135,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,116,924 shares of the company's stock worth $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 378,595 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,274,834 shares of the company's stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,435 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Xeris Biopharma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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